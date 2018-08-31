San Diego County School Vaccination Rates Examined

Sept. 1 marks the first day of the flu season and mixed with back to school time, parents want to know if their child is more susceptible to illness at schools.

Pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Joanne Wong explains that children without their vaccines have a greater risk of catching diseases and spreading them to others.

"These diseases are very contagious and they can get other children very sick," said Dr. Wong. "Especially kids with medical problems, it could kill them. So, if they can protect their children then their children can’t get sick, they can’t pass it to somebody else."

According to data via Shots For School, the majority of San Diego County schools report over 90 percent of students fully vaccinated.

California Department of Health states that schools with less than 80 percent of students fully vaccinated makes that school "most vulnerable" for students.

Throughout the county some private and charter schools were found marked red and listed as "most vulnerable" with only 75 or 57 percent of students fully vaccinated, this makes some parents concerned.

"I really would like to see other parents take special needs with their children,” said parent Crystal Lafaye. "Because they're young and they should be healthy and not sick with older issues that older people have."

If you would like to check the status of your child’s school visit the Shots for School website and click on "How is Your School Doing?"

The Shots for School website is managed by the California Department of Public Health.