San Diego County Offices Closed on Christmas Day

All San Diego County offices will be closed on Christmas Day including libraries and animal shelters.
On Monday, county parks will be open however, there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.
Here's the list of parks facilities that will be closed on Dec. 25.
- Fallbrook Community Center
- Lakeside Community Center
- Spring Valley Community Center
- Lakeside Teen Center
- Spring Valley Teen Center
- Spring Valley Gym
- 4S Ranch Sports Park Office
- San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve Nature Center
Law enforcement and emergency animal control response will be available Monday.
All other county offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.