San Diego County Offices Closed on Christmas Day

All San Diego County offices will be closed on Christmas Day including libraries and animal shelters.

On Monday, county parks will be open however, there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.

Here's the list of parks facilities that will be closed on Dec. 25.





Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Lakeside Teen Center

Spring Valley Teen Center

Spring Valley Gym

4S Ranch Sports Park Office

San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve Nature Center





Law enforcement and emergency animal control response will be available Monday.

All other county offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.