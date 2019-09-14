Georgette Gómez Announces Run for Congress in 53rd District

This is video from Georgette Gomez's Rally annoucing her run for California's 53rd District. (Published 29 minutes ago)

San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez, a Democrat, officially kicked off her campaign on Saturday for California's 53rd Congressional District.

This comes after Susan Davis announced she is not seeking re-election in CA-53. This is a district Davis had won with roughly 70 percent of the vote in 2018. She's been in Congress since 2001 and says she wants to spend more time with her family.

Gómez was first elected to City Council's District 9 in 2016. In 2018, she became Council President in a unanimous vote. She is also the chairwoman of the Metropolitan Transit System.

But prior to the Davis announcement, two Democrats had already declared.

The Future of the 53rd District

NBC 7's Alex Presha explains the developing race for California's 53rd Congressional District. (Published Friday, Sept. 13, 2019)

Jose Caballero is a Navy Veteran. Since serving, he worked as a national delegate for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016. Joaquin Vasquez is a policy adviser and community organizer.

There is one Republican running, Famela Ramos. She is a nurse and founder of a health care nonprofit. Ramos originally declared in Scott Peters' district.

Then there's Democrat and non-profit leader Sarah Jacobs. Jacobs ran for CA-49 in 2018. Ultimately, she lost to Rep. Mike Levin. What's interesting is back then, she was endorsed by Congresswoman Susan Davis.