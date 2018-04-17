What to Know California is home to an estimated 2.3 million immigrants without legal authorization

Under SB54, police cannot ask people about their immigration status or participate in federal immigration enforcement actions

Jail officials may transfer inmates to federal immigration authorities only if they have been convicted of certain crimes

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to join the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state of California over laws that limit police collaboration with immigration enforcement agents.



The California Values Act or Senate Bill 54 took effect January 1 and sets limits on how much local police can help federal immigration authorities.

The measure was dubbed a sanctuary state bill because it sought to expand so-called sanctuary city policies that have long been in place in some of California's biggest cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3 to 1 in favor of joining the lawsuit with yes votes from Supervisors Dianne Jacob, Kristin Gaspar, and Bill Horn. Supervisor Greg Cox voted against filing the brief. Ron Roberts, who had said he was opposed to joining the suit, was absent from the meeting.

“Those that are representing us in Sacramento do not represent the people,” said Jacob when she briefed the media on today's vote. “Our state legislature is out of touch.”

Gaspar said the board received more than 800 pieces of correspondence supporting the decision however she admitted the board did not cross-reference to make sure the emails were from residents of San Diego County.

Both Gaspar and Jacob repeatedly said the decision was based on maintaining public safety and keeping criminals out of the region.

The San Diego Organizing Project called the decision harmful.

"Our faith community will work tirelessly to elect true representatives who understand that we are better and stronger together, said board member Gloria Morales-Palos.

"Today's action was the very definition of leadership," U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R) 50th District said.



The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted last month to join the lawsuit, while the Huntington Beach City Council voted recently to file its own suit.

Officials with the city of Escondido voted 4-1 on April 4 in support of the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's "sanctuary state" status.

Earlier Tuesday, dozens of people signed up to speak to the supervisors before the scheduled vote took place in closed session.

Check back for updates on this developing story.