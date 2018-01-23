San Diego County Ends Hepatitis A Health Emergency

San Diego County leaders ended the public health emergency for Hepatitis A Tuesday, after four weeks with no new cases reported.

There were 577 cases of Hepatitis A reported in the county during the outbreak. Of those, 396 resulted in hospitalization and 20 resulted in death.

The Hepatitis A outbreak first began in November 2016. County health officials worked to educate the county's homeless and illicit drug users -- the populations most at-risk for contracting Hepatitis A - on the need to get vaccinated.

New temporary homeless shelters also opened in an effort to get locals off the streets.

More public bathrooms and hand-washing stations were made available in at-risk areas.

According to the HHSA, Hepatitis A is usually spread through the fecal-oral route from person to person. Symptoms include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal park, dark urine and light-colored stools.

Groups that should get the Hepatitis A vaccination include illegal drug users, people with chronic liver disease, travelers to certain countries, people with clotting disorders, homeless individuals, people who work closely with the homeless and food handlers, according to the county.

Health officials say men who have sex with men should also get a Hepatitis A vaccine.

For more details on the disease, click here.







Crews Clean Up San Diego Riverbed