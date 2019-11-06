Continuing Dry, Windy Weather Will Push Fire Season Further Into Fall

San Diego will stay dry longer than usual this fall. NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu has more. (Published 5 hours ago)

Significant rain hasn’t fallen from San Diego skies in some time, and an upcoming bout of windy, dry weather could extend the region’s fire season further into autumn.

October’s Santa Ana winds ushered in extremely dry air, leaving much of the county’s vegetation critically dry. The last significant rainfall came more than eight months ago, and it doesn’t look like any is coming soon.

The dry spell is partly due to an area of high pressure expected to linger for the next 10 to 12 days. San Diegans should expect warmer and drier weather as off-shore winds pick up by the end of the week.

By this time last year, San Diego County had picked up over an inch of rain between October and November combined. And in years prior the region had seen at least two days of good rain by the end of November.

The current trends suggest we’ll stay dry through mid-November, prolonging our fire season through the start of December.

We’ll have to wait and see if that is the case for us by the end of this month. Forecasters are saying the chances of rain relief are unlikely.

Though no Santa Ana winds are expected, elevated fire weather will hang around a least until the middle of the month.