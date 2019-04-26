Poway Man to Face Judge on Charges of Running Alleged Ponzi Scheme

46-year-old Christopher Dougherty ran from NBC 7's camera crew when asked questions about the Ponzi scheme allegations.

A Poway man, accused of defrauding more than 50 people out of millions of dollars, is expected to face a judge Friday afternoon in San Diego Superior Court.

NBC 7 Investigates broke the story on March 22 concerning Christopher Dougherty who several investors say offered an investment opportunity in an organic beef ranch in Alpine as well as housing projects and a marijuana cultivation plan as another solid investment.

However, as NBC 7 Investigates uncovered, investors were still waiting years later for any return on millions they invested with Dougherty.

On Thursday, Dougherty, 46, was arrested for multiple felonies including grand theft, elder abuse, and securities fraud, according to Sgt. Karl Miller with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Financial Crimes Unit.

Poway Man Arrested Made in Ponzi Scheme Investigation

NBC 7's Mari Payton explains who the man allegedly took money from, and what he did with the stolen cash. (Published Thursday, April 25, 2019)

Thirty-one victims, many of whom were senior citizens, lost their life savings “to a con man who traded on their trust,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said. She said additional victims may be added to the case in the near future.

Doughtery, a licensed insurance agent, was designated as an investment advisor for several school districts in San Diego County, Stephan said.

Sheriff Bill Gore said a financial crime detective became aware of two cases in January that eventually became linked.

Alleged Ponzi Schemer Runs From NBC 7s Questions

NBC 7 Investigates reporter Mari Payton explains why Christopher Dougherty no longer has control over the funds he allegedly obtained through a Ponzi scheme. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

“Dougherty targeted long-time friends as well as strangers,” Gore said. “In many cases this scam continued for years.“

Gore urged residents to stay vigilant regarding their life savings even if working with trusted financial advisors.

Stephan and Gore were joined at a news conference by Kim Johnson-Woods, Regional Director of the California Department of Insurance and Michele Layne, Regional Director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as Deputy District Attorney Michael Zachry.