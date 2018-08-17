Timeline: Criminal Case Against San Diego County Deputy Richard Fischer

Deputy Richard Fischer looks directly at the media during his arraignment on multiple charges of assault and battery by a police officer, one sexual battery charge and one false imprisonment charge.

July 20, 2015: A woman said Deputy Richard Fischer inappropriately touched her after pulling her over while she was riding a bicycle.

Deputy Fischer was criminally charged with suspicion of assault and battery by an officer in connection with this incident.

Sept. 20, 2015: One of the charges filed against Deputy Richard Fischer is connected to this date.

Nov. 24, 2015: A woman was stopped on 2nd Street in El Cajon for not having a working license plate light. The woman, who was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges, said Fischer searched her three times. Outside the entrance to the women's jail, the woman alleges that Fischer unbuckled her seatbelt and touched her breasts.

Deputy Fischer was criminally charged with suspicion of assault and battery by an officer in connection with this incident.

Jan. 3, 2016: Lakeside woman alleges she was touched inappropriately when handcuffed in Deputy Fischer's patrol car.

Deputy Fischer was criminally charged with suspicion of assault and battery by an officer in connection with this incident.

Feb. 29, 2016: A woman claims Deputy Fischer sexually assaulted her in her van parked on the side of a road in El Cajon. In a civil lawsuit, the woman alleges Fischer asked her if she had a problem with the van's engine then searcher her from her chest to her knee as well as her van.

Deputy Fisher was criminally charged with assault and battery by a police officer in connection with this incident.

May 4, 2016: The woman in the stop on Nov. 24, 2015, in El Cajon said she wrote a letter detailing the incident to the SDSO Internal Affairs, according to a civil lawsuit that was filed by the woman's attorney.

Sept. 1, 2016: One of the charges filed against Deputy Richard Fischer is connected to this date.

Oct. 20, 2016: A Vista woman alleges she was groped by Deputy Fischer and visited four times by the deputy after calling the sheriff's department for help. The woman worked as an on-site manager of an apartment complex and called about a trespasser. Deputy Fischer responded to the Oct 13 call and told the woman he had spoken with the man. Days later, the woman reported to the deputy that her car had been vandalized on the night she reported the trespasser. Fischer offered to stop by and "apologize in person," according to the complaint. The woman alleges she was groped and followed to her room by the deputy. She also claims Fischer two other times.

Deputy Fischer was criminally charged with suspicion of assault and battery by an officer in connection with this incident.

Nov. 4, 2016: A San Marcos woman called 911 for help with a domestic violence incident involving her husband. She states Deputy Fischer returned after other deputies had left, asked to come inside her home and hugged her tightly. A lawsuit filed alleges that the deputy later called her and told her “I’m down the street checking up on you.”

Deputy Fischer was charged with suspicion of assault and battery by an officer in connection with this incident.

A civil lawsuit filed against San Diego County was settled for $262,000 on May 1, 2018, in connection with this incident.

Nov. 26, 2016: Deputy Fischer performed a welfare check for a San Marcos woman. According to her civil claim, the deputy entered her home, took off his coat and told her she was "hot" and that she needed a hug. The complaint described an embrace "that included fondling of her buttocks with his hands and inappropriate massaging of her breasts with his own chest.” When the deputy allegedly asked for a kiss, the woman said she refused and insisted he leave. The complaint claims the deputy told the woman “that he would be in the neighborhood watching out for her.”

Deputy Fischer was criminally charged with suspicion of assault and battery by an officer in connection with this incident.

Aug. 6, 2016: A San Marcos woman called 911 because her home had been burglarized. During the investigation, the woman had told the deputies that her husband was traveling out of the country at the time. Hours later, Deputy Fischer returned, knocked on the door and gave the woman a “different kind of hug” according to a civil suit.

Deputy Fischer was criminally charged with suspicion of assault and battery by an officer in connection with this incident.



May 3, 2017: A woman was pulled over for a missing taillight near W. Vista and Melrose, told to fix it and released. She said she was pulled over a second time with sirens. According to the woman, Deputy Fischer offered to escort her home to ensure she arrived safely. At her home, the woman alleges Fischer asked for a hug and then hugged her.

Deputy Fischer was criminally charged with suspicion of false imprisonment in connection with this incident.



June 18, 2017: A woman said she was pulled over at 1:30 a.m. for a taillight that was not working. When Deputy Fischer learned her license was suspended, he asked her to step out of the vehicle, turn around and put her hands behind her back. At this point, the woman claims Deputy Fischer interlocked his hand with hers and allegedly said, “I apologize if it seems like I’m holding your hands but you’re just so hot,” according to the claim.

Deputy Fischer was criminally charged with suspicion of assault and battery by an officer in connection with this incident.

Aug. 20, 2017: Two deputies performed a welfare check for a woman who later filed a claim with the county. A man in another state had called 911 concerned about his adult daughter who has been diagnosed as bipolar. The woman alleges Fischer returned later asked to use her bathroom and stayed in her home for up to 10 minutes, complimenting the woman and hugging her. The complaint adds that Fischer allegedly fondled the woman's torso, shoulders, arms, back, and buttocks.

Deputy Fischer was criminally charged with suspicion of assault and battery by an officer in connection with this incident.



Oct. 6, 2017: A San Marcos woman called 911 to report a threat made by her boyfriend. She claims Deputy Fischer took her right hand and moved it to his erect penis and rubbed it up and down twice when he came to her home in uniform and in response to a call.

Deputy Fischer was charged on suspicion of sexual battery and assault and battery by an officer regarding this incident.

Oct. 24, 2017: The woman in the August 20th claim spoke with an SDSO lieutenant on Oct. 24 and detailed the incident, according to her attorney.

Nov. 3, 2017: San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Ryan Keim sent the following statement to NBC 7 via email: "The Department has received a complaint and claim for damages exceeding $6,000,000, from a female adult alleging inappropriate hugging by Deputy Fischer. The employee was immediately moved to an administrative assignment upon notification of the complaint. The Sheriff's Department does not comment on pending criminal or internal investigations. However, the department holds all of our employees to the highest standards and is in the process of conducting a prompt and thorough investigation into the allegations."

Nov. 16, 2017: The woman in the Nov. 24, 2015 incident again submitted a letter to SDSO Internal affairs, according to her civil claim.

Nov. 28, 2017: NBC 7 confirms Fischer was under criminal and internal investigations following accusations filed with the county by three women.

Dec. 21, 2017: Sheriff Bill Gore appears on NBC 7 News at 4 p.m. to answer questions about the department's treatment of the investigation into Deputy Fischer.

Jan. 22, 2018: The criminal investigation against Deputy Fischer was formally submitted for review to the District Attorney's Office.

Feb. 22, 2018: Fischer is formally charged with 14 criminal counts involving 12 victims including one count of felony sexual battery, seven felony counts and five misdemeanor counts of assault under color of authority and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

Feb. 22, 2018: Sheriff Bill Gore issues a statement on the arrest of Deputy Fischer, saying the deputy's payroll status was changed from paid administrative leave to unpaid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

May 1, 2018: Two women reach settlements in their civil lawsuits filed against San Diego County.

June 6, 2018: Deputy Fischer was ordered to stand trial.



June 11, 2018: The Fischer family's 62-year-old babysitter joins the women who accuse Fischer of sexual misconduct. The woman was a former co-worker of Fischer who began babysitting for the family after she retired from the sheriff's department.

July 26, 2018: "Every night, my wife and I pray that my good name will be cleared and exonerated," Deputy Fischer said when he met with members of the media outside of a downtown courthouse. He spoke exclusively with NBC 7 about the impact of the allegations that he described as false.

August 13, 2018: A former Mesa College student claims the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department investigated one of its deputies currently facing criminal charges for allegedly following her and groping her after a traffic stop in 2012. Her claim filed August 3 states two Internal Affairs detectives pressured her not to file a formal complaint.