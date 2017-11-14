San Diego County Approves Funds for Homeless Assistance

The Board of Supervisors approved funds for homeless assistance in unincorporated areas in San Diego County Tuesday.

The board allocated $500,000 to be distributed for two years of rental assistance for homeless. The money comes from federal HOMES Investment Partnership.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said she is concerned the county could not ensure beneficiaries of the program were finding employment after being accepting into it.

"It’s my strong belief that we should hold individuals that receive housing assistance accountable," said Jacob. "There’s no real guaranteed that these individuals in two years’ time will be self-sufficient."

But the county is unable to put such requirements on the program because it involves a federal grant, according to Jacob.

According to a census performed on one night in April, there were 326 people living in unincorporated San Diego County.

Staff estimated that around 100 people – in 60 households – would accept the help, which could extend for up to two years. Participants would also be offered help with food, childcare, healthcare and senior services

The county Health and Human Services Agency already assists with outreach providing emergency shelter option and homelessness prevention, according to a staff report.