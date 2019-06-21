If the sale price is too good to be true, then it probably is. Experts say you should research the average market value or price of the item ahead of time. Websites like E-Bay can be a good starting point for finding the right price range.

San Diego Comic-Con is one of the most in-demand pop culture conventions in the world, with tickets selling out each year in a matter of hours. But with its popularity comes scammers ready to take advantage.

Scammers often take to third-party websites like Craigslist and eBay to find comic aficionados eager to attend SDCC and 2019 is no different, the Business Bureau warns

But the BBB says there are a few warning signs consumers should look out for when hunting for the elusive comic-con ticket.

Names Can't be Changed

Badges are registered to a specific name and Comic-Con International does not allow third parties to alter the registration information on those badges, the BBB said.

"One of the most pervasive scams BBB has found over the years is the reselling scam in which a scammer claims they bought a badge but can no longer attend the convention," the BBB writes to consumers in their warning.

In most cases, the badges were never purchased, the agency says.

There Are No Extra Badges

If someone claims that they are selling an extra badge, consumers should use caution. Comic-Con only allows one ticket per person, meaning extra badges are illegitimate.

Badges Are Non-Transferrable

BBB says that even if you do secure a legitimate badge from a re-seller, the badge was sold in violation of Comic-Con policy, which does not allow the transfer of tickets from one person to another.

"If San Diego Comic-Con determines you have violated this policy, they have the right to cancel your badge without a refund," the BBB said.

Unfortunately, because of these Comic-Con policies, there is no legitimate way to obtain a badge to the sold out SDCC 2019.

Cons During the Con

Of course, even those who were lucky to obtain tickets to San Diego Comic-Con 2019 through the official website are susceptible to scams.

Comic, movie and sports memorabilia is estimated to be a billion-dollar industry annually but experts estimate as much as 10-percent of those products are forged or fake

The NBC 7 Investigates team found two of about 200 vendors at SDCC 2018 had customer complaints with the BBB. Both vendors denied wrongdoing.

The FBI has previously stated more than half of all sports and celebrity signatures are forged and it’s hard to tell an authentic from a knockoff.

Investigates has some tips for how to avoid cons if you're shopping for memorabilia at comic con.

To search for a business' BBB accredidation or to file a complaint with the agency, visit here.