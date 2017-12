NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports on the search for a driver who rammed an SUV into a police cruiser.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

San Diego police are searching for a driver who rammed into a parked patrol car in Clairemont Thursday and then ran from the scene.

Officers pulled over an SUV just before 11:30 p.m. on Mount Aguilar Road.

For an unknown reason, the SUV traveled in reverse and struck the parked patrol car. The driver of the SUV then took off on foot, police said.

Police searched the area but no arrests were made.

The patrol car sustained damage along the passenger side.

No one was injured.