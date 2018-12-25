What San Diego City Services Are Open on Christmas Day 2018

Once you’ve opened the gifts, cleaned up the wrapping, cleared the brunch table and said goodbye to the guests, you may be looking for things to do on Christmas Day. Here’s a quick look at the holiday scheduled for the offices and services of the city of San Diego.

Feeling like a round of golf? You’re in luck. Torrey Pines and Balboa golf courses will be open until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Mission Bay golf course will be open until 5 p.m. Holiday rates will apply.

If you’re considering a visit to Balboa Park, you should be aware that all public buildings will be closed. Now, some museums may be open.

If you or a family member want to try out a new skateboard, you will be able to at city skate parks all day. They’re open for use.

Libraries and city recreation centers will be closed. This includes all city pools.

The Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center and the Tecolote Nature Center will be closed.

Even though city administrative offices are closed for the holiday, there is still help available for individuals dealing with domestic violence. You can call 911 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

Remember, parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within the city of San Diego will not be enforced. However, those red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day.

Other places open on Christmas Day:

The Japanese Friendship Garden is open at 10 a.m. with the last admission given at 4 p.m., according to the garden's website.

The San Diego Zoo is open on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is also open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seaworld San Diego is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. LEGOland California in Carlsbad is open on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.