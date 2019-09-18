San Diego City Council Considering New Rules for Street Vendors

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has more on the proposed ordinance and how it can affect local business owners. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Rule changes being considered by the San Diego City Council could keep your favorite street vendors away from the most popular spots in the city.

The proposed ordinance amendments crack down on how long food and merchandise street vendors can set up shop, and could prohibit them from some of the city’s highest foot traffic areas like the Gaslamp Quarter, Balboa Park, Mission Beach, La Jolla Shores and the area around Petco Park.

City leaders say the amendments are being made to stay compliant with Senate Bill 946, or the “Safe Sidewalk Vending Act.”

In addition to location restrictions, the new ordinance would only allow vending in public parks and beach areas between 8 a.m. and sunset.

Marcel Roston, the man behind the Meanies Weenies hot dog cart seen all over town, was serving “old fashioned dirty water dogs” at Balboa Park on Wednesday. He says he’s OK with most of the proposed rule changes, but said he wants to attend the next City Council meeting so he can learn more about who the ordinance is targeting.

Roston said it appears to him that all street vendors, whether they sell food and drinks or bracelets and hats, are being lumped into the same category.

“I don’t think that the retail street vendors should be governed by food and drink ordinances and county codes,” Roston said.

He wishes the city would classify vendors based on goods and services being offered, and adjust its regulations accordingly. He’d also like to see the city hand out tougher punishment to vendors who break the rules or who are improperly licensed and permitted.

Under the new ordinance first time violators would be fined $100, and repeat violators could be fined up to $500. Vendors caught without a permit could expect to pay as much as $1,000. Roston said he’s seen County Health Department employees push unpermitted vendors out of places like Balboa Park, but said those vendors often reappear hours later. Rarely does he see code enforcers confiscate illegal vendors’ equipment.

While there are a lot of street vendors at the city’s most tourist-heavy spots, Roston doesn’t think oversaturation is the problem.

“I think the issue lies within the lack of resources the county has to regulate or enforce in the field with street vendors,” he said.

Roston says stricter penalties and increased enforcement would help tighten up the food vending industry and make everyone safer.

City leaders told NBC 7 that community forums are being planned but have yet to be officially scheduled. For now, they’re asking anyone with concerns or input to offer to send an email to the mayor’s office at kevinfaulconer@sandiego.gov.