A power outage downtown forced San Diego City College (SDCC) to cancel the majority of its classes for the second week in a row.

The power outage temporarily left more than 1,650 San Diego Gas & Electric customers Friday afternoon but the utility service had power restored to most customers in less than an hour.

Despite the restoration, the college said classes would be canceled at all buildings except a few that did not lose power.

A power outage affecting nearly 8,500 customers forced SDCC to cancel classes last Friday.

No other information was available.

