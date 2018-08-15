San Diego City Auditor Heading to Beverly Hills

San Diego’s City Auditor Eduardo Luna has taken another job and will be out by September 28, according to a letter he sent to Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the city council.

Luna said he is leaving to become the city of Beverly Hills’ first independent auditor, effective October 1.

In 2009, San Diego’s City Council established the Independent Auditor as a “watchdog that finds ways to make city operations more efficient,” according to Faulconer.

The auditor is responsible for performance and financial audits along with special investigations.

Last month, Luna’s office released their first report looking into hundreds of customers who complained of high water bills. Another report on the smart water meter system is expected to be released by September.



The auditor position carries a 10-year term which, for Luna, was due to come to an end in April 2019.

In a news release, Faulconer said the city has already started a “nationwide search” to find Luna’s replacement.