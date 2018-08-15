San Diego City Auditor Heading to Beverly Hills - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

San Diego City Auditor Heading to Beverly Hills

Eduardo Luna has been the city’s independent auditor since the office was created in 2009

By Tom Jones

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Smart Home Technologies That Are Changing the Game
    San Diego City Auditor Eduardo Luna at a news conference on July 26, 2018.

    San Diego’s City Auditor Eduardo Luna has taken another job and will be out by September 28, according to a letter he sent to Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the city council.

    Luna said he is leaving to become the city of Beverly Hills’ first independent auditor, effective October 1.

    In 2009, San Diego’s City Council established the Independent Auditor as a “watchdog that finds ways to make city operations more efficient,” according to Faulconer.

    The auditor is responsible for performance and financial audits along with special investigations.

    Last month, Luna’s office released their first report looking into hundreds of customers who complained of high water bills. Another report on the smart water meter system is expected to be released by September.

    The auditor position carries a 10-year term which, for Luna, was due to come to an end in April 2019.

    In a news release, Faulconer said the city has already started a “nationwide search” to find Luna’s replacement.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices