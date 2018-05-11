San Diego Chicken Pie Shop Celebrates 80 Years in Business

A restaurant that opened up 80 years ago this week is offering a meal for $3.80 on Saturday to mark the milestone.

The San Diego Chicken Pie Shop Restaurant opened up on 1938 at 5th and B and moved up to Hillcrest over the years.

Customers ordering pot pies are getting the same recipe that launched the business, according to Lisa Townsend, General Manager.

“It’s been the same and people absolutely love it,” she said.

Townsend said the family-owned business is offering discounts on Friday and Saturday to customers who order a chicken pie dinner.

An order of chicken pie, gravy and a roll will cost $3.80 on Saturday, May 12.

Steven Rees of North Park has been eating at the restaurant for about 35 years.

“The food is excellent. The wait service is excellent,” Rees said. “You get to know the people who work here and the atmosphere is excellent.”

Michael Harkiewicz from Encinitas was a first-time customer and enjoyed his first pot pie.

“I ate it in a blink of an eye,” he said laughing.

The restaurant is located at 2633 El Cajon Boulevard. For more information call (619) 295-0156.



