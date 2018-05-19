San Diego Cheers on SoCal Princess Meghan

Locals cheered on the wedding between Prince Harry and his American bride. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

Crowds across the world cheered as Prince Harry Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle and San Diego was no exception.

From Shakespeare’s Pub to the Village Hat Shop and Liberty Station, celebrations went into the wee hours.

The wedding itself didn’t start until 4 a.m. local time, but that didn’t stop royal revelers from burning the midnight oil with some tea and crumpets and fascinators.

A crowd at Liberty Station was cheering on the prince and princess before most of us were even up.

Nicole Osibodu and her daughter woke up at 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning to watch. For them, it was easy to answer what their favorite part of the ceremony was.

“The dress for sure,” she said. “Some people didn't think she would go that simple. Some people thought something else. She really delivered.”

Darlene Duran and her daughter barely slept.

“We went to the mall right away yesterday and we scored tiaras and pearls and we got new pajamas and slippers,” she told NBC 7.

For Brit Jamie Donovan, the wedding made him miss his home country.

“I found myself getting very emotional,” Donovan said with tears in his eyes. “I mean, A, it’s a wedding, B, I miss my homeland and it was a beautiful day in England and it was a lovely to see all of the people coming together.”

Revelers also celebrated at Shakespeare’s Pub and Tearoom in Mission Hills throughout Friday night and into Saturday.

“I’m running out of everything,” Selina Stockley, the owner of Shakespeare’s Corner Shoppe and Afternoon Tea said. “All my staff are in overtime.”

Hats fit for a royal wedding were flying off the shelves of the Village Hat Shop in Hillcrest “They’re throwing parties, so they want to dress up, they want to feel royal like everyone else,” Philipe Velazquez, the assistant manager said.

The wedding was especially touching for Nicole Osibodu, whose daughter is half Nigerian.

“We were all part of something together, different backgrounds,” she said. “So it's significant. They're different backgrounds and we're all here together to support them. And to watch a union that was amazing.”



