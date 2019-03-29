Felon Held on $3M Bail in National City Barbershop Shooting

The man accused of shooting a national city barber, was in court to answer to charges. The shooting happened right outside the barber's business.

A convicted felon was held on $3 million bail on charges he walked into a National City barbershop, pulled out a stolen gun and shot at customers and the business owner as they ran.

Peter Burgos, 44, pleaded not guilty to six counts including attempted murder, a felon in possession of a gun and negligent discharge of a gun.

He’s accused of firing several shots Wednesday inside and outside the King of Fades Barbershop on Highland Avenue.

Burgos allegedly fired several shots as the shop’s owner was running out of the door. The shop owner was struck in the back and fell onto the ground.

National City Barbershop Owner Recovering After Shooting

A family member says the owner begged the gunman to spare his life. NBC 7's Danny Freeman has the details. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2019)

“The defendant then walked up to him and at point blank range fired another shot right at his head,” Deputy District Attorney Roy Lai said, adding that the defendant missed.

The shop's owner, David Martinez was hospitalized Friday with critical injuries.

His father, Julio Martinez, said it’s a miracle his son survived the attack.

Argument at Barbershop Ends with Gunfire

NBC 7's Dave Summers reports from National City with the latest information. (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

“During that time David had told him, ‘Don’t kill me, don’t shoot me. I don’t deserve this’ and of course God was there, he said. The siren sounded. The cops were close by but at that time when the siren sounded he missed."

The defendant dropped the gun and fled the scene, Lai said.

Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from an incident inside the King of Fades barbershop but did not provide any further details.

Prosecutors called Burgos a transient and a threat to the community with a long criminal history.

Judge Keri Katz called Burgos a threat to public safety, noting that he had four failure to appear incidents, five prison commits and nine misdemeanors.

Burgos was scheduled to appear in court next on April 9.