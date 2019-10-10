San Diego Braces for Potentially Dangerous Fire Weather

A combination of gusty Santa Ana winds, high temperatures and low humidity is elevating San Diego County's fire risk on Thursday and Friday, according to weathercasters.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning from noon Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday for the inland valleys, foothills, and mountains due to the elevated fire conditions.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," NWS said.

During the warning, humidity levels are expected to drop to about five to 10 percent and Santa Ana winds will pick up into the 50 mile-per-hour range in the mountain passes and foothills, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Fire Departments Adding More Resources Ahead of Dangerous Fire Weather

Firefighters remind owners what to do if a wildfire breaks out near their home. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has the story. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019)

Fall is historically the worst time of the year for damaging wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires have occurred in October and November.

The fire-whipping winds are produced by surface high pressure over the Great Basin squeezing air down through canyons and passes in Southern California's mountain ranges. They're common in the fall and have a long history of fanning destructive wildfires in the region.

San Diego Gas & Electric warned approximately 34,000 customers in fire-prone areas that their power may be shut off during the Red Flag conditions.

SDG&E's map here shows where they anticipate potential outages. You can also look at a live map of current outages here.

The outage will mark the largest preventative outage in state history to try to avert wildfires caused by faulty lines. SDG&E, Southern California Edison and PG&E are all participating.

Fire departments across the county were preparing for the potentially dangerous weather event.

San Diego Fire-Rescue added an additional strike team and fire-fighting equipment, including two helicopters and two water tenders, which will be available around the clock to respond to any fires that may spark.

The Lakeside Fire Protection District and Cal Fire San Diego also started increasing staffing and bringing in more equipment on Monday.

Lakeside Fire Protection District Division Chief Beto Lawler also wanted to remind homeowners what to do if a wildfire breaks out.

"Pay attention to your newscasts, weather forecasts, be prepared all year long, have a plan, an evacuation plan, have your belongings, your essentials. You needed things to take with you if you have to evacuate," Lawler said.

When it comes to wildfire preparations, all the departments say the best thing you can do is be ready all year long. This includes having defensible space around your house.

Most importantly, don't wait until the last minute to get ready.

"We have to be ready but we need the public to ready with us," Cal Fire San Diego Captain Issac Sanchez said.