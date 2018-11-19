San Diego Braces for Expected Record-Setting Travel Week

As the holiday season begins, so does traffic and travel delays. NBC 7's Joe Little has more on the season's rush. (Published 4 hours ago)

Long lines. Traffic jams. Stress. It must be the holidays.

It was fairly calm at Lindbergh Field Monday afternoon, but in the next few days it’s going to get much worse. Experts say Thanksgiving week 2018 could be one of the busiest for travelers in years.

For many, the holidays don’t truly begin until you hit curbside at the airport. It begins on the drive there. Stop and go, stop and go, and then wade through the triple-parked cars.

Folks like Joannie Appling and her husband Al dread the process. They’re headed to Colorado for Turkey Day and to see their grandkids, which they admit is better than traveling with their grandkids.

“I don’t want to lose them,” Joannie said. “I would lose them in security.”

The American Auto Association (AAA) expects more than 4 million people will join the Applings in the skies this week. The auto club giant also expects more than 54 million on the roadways, the most since 2005.

They’re even expecting trains, buses, and cruise ships to see almost 1.5 million travelers. According to AAA, your trip could take four-times longer than it would any other time of year.

The Transportation Security Association (TSA) it will be fully staffed to make sure it can process the passengers coming through airport security this week.

To help speed up your security check experience, the TSA offered a few tips:

• The busiest times at SAN checkpoints are usually 4 to 6:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 7 to 9 p.m., and there’s often a mid-day rush of international travelers at Terminal 2.

• Arrive at the airport two hours before your flight departs during peak holiday travel.

• Dress for security screening by avoiding bulky jewelry, accessories, and large belts.

• Remove travel-size liquids, gels and aerosols from your carry-on so they can be easily accessed.