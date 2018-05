An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego was diverted to John Wayne Airport in Orange County Monday afternoon for unknown reasons.

Flight 3398 left San Jose at 2:13 p.m. and landed at the John Wayne Airport at 3:43 p.m.

Fifty people were onboard the aircraft that originated from San Jose, according to NBC LA.

There have been no reported injuries.

Another San Diego-bound flight was diverted to Albuquerque New Mexico Sunday evening because of a chemical smell inside the cabin.