A flight bound for San Diego was diverted to Albuquerque Sunday evening because of smoke reported in the cabin, Albuquerque’s international airport confirmed.

Frontier Flight 1839 left Tulsa, Okla, at 8:39 p.m.

Oxygen masks were deployed before landing, and firefighters were on the runway as passengers deplaned.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the smoke in the cabin.

The passengers may have to stay in Albuquerque until they can get another flight back to San Diego.