2018 Parade of Lights' 'Tropical Island Christmas' Dazzles San Diego Bay
By
Andrew Johnson
14 PHOTOS
12 minutes ago
Published 12 minutes ago
The 47th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights saw a dazzlingly display of boats decked (the halls) out for this year’s theme: Tropical Island Christmas!
Presented by the Port of San Diego, the waterfront procession features approximately 80 lavishly decked out boats illuminating the bay.
The display travels from Shelter Island, passed the Berkeley Ferry, and to the pier at Cesar Chavez Park.
As each boat passes the viewing points, announcers will deliver a brief history of the vessels.
The parade is a time-honored tradition that attracted nearly 100,000 spectators.
