Man's Arrest Ends Hours-Long Standoff at Bay Ho Home

The scene of the standoff on Yucca Avenue in Bay Ho on Aug. 1, 2019.

A man wanted for an outstanding warrant was arrested Thursday after prompting a nearly 4-hour-long standoff with San Diego police at a home in Bay Ho.

Just after 2:30 p.m., a San Diego Police Department K-9 officer was used to breach the home along the 3000 block of Yucca Avenue near Atari Court.

The suspect, who appeared to be in his 40s, was shirtless and barefoot, spitting at officers and talking aimlessly during his arrest.

This ended the ordeal that had started in the neighborhood at around 10:45 a.m. when the SDPD warned the public, via Twitter, that there was a situation unfolding on Yucca Avenue and they should stay away from the area.

Police said officers were trying to speak with a man in the house who was wanted for an outstanding warrant. The man refused to come out and a standoff ensued.

SDPD negotiators were called to the scene to help reach out to the man. Officials could be heard calling out to the suspect, addressing him as Aaron Brown.

Just after 12 p.m., the SDPD said officers were still “trying to talk the man out of his home.”

Just after 12:45 p.m., an NBC 7 news crew heard a scream coming from inside the house. The scene would remain active for nearly another two hours.

NBC 7 spoke with a neighbor who said the suspect had been outside yelling at neighbors just before police arrived. At one point, the neighbor said the man laid down in the middle of the roadway with a dog.

When he heard officers coming, he ran inside the house, the neighbor said.

No further information was immediately available. Check back for updates on this developing story.