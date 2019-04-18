Plaza De Panama Project Dead for Now

The committee behind a multi-million dollar proposal to add parking and change routes through Balboa Park announced Thursday they have terminated the public-private partnership approved by the city three years ago, effectively dissolving any chance of the renovation moving forward.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Plaza de Panama Committee said they had looked into proceeding with the project in stages however, they were not able to gain the support of City Councilman Chris Ward, District 3.

Read the entire statement here.

The Plaza de Panama project in Balboa Park has been put on hold due to rising construction costs and legal delays, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer revealed two months ago.

Construction bids were coming in millions of dollars over earlier estimates.

In February, Faulconer said the city would focus on improving the park by repairing and renovating museums, promenades and general infrastructure.

"The City is fully committed to strengthening Balboa Park's position as the cultural heart of San Diego," his statement said.

The project to create acres of pedestrian-friendly public space in Balboa Park was approved by the San Diego City Council in 2016.

Proponents believed the changes will help preserve the park. Environmentalists and historic preservationists fought the efforts through city hall and legal challenges.