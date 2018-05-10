San Diego has been selected to participate in a national drone program that will explore the opportunities of pilotless aircraft.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) selected ten cities to participate in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Pilot Program. Each city will in turn partner with private sector participants to examine the possibilities for drone use within their city.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expected to release details of the city's involvement with the program Thursday.



USDOT and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the pilot program in October 2017 and began accepting applications.

San Diego's Department of Homeland Security steered the charge to get the city selected for the program, backed by more than 20 regional agencies, according to the Mayor's office.







