Microwave Mishap Prompts Evacuations at San Diego International Airport
Microwave Mishap Prompts Evacuations at San Diego International Airport

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Dean DeLisle
    Dean DeLisle recorded a short video during the evacuation Saturday at the San Diego International Airport.

    Food burned inside a microwave in a break room at the San Diego International Airport prompted evacuations at Terminal 1 Saturday, fire officials confirmed.

    The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said the microwave mishap happened around 1:30 p.m. and led officials to evacuate travelers from the terminal in case of a fire emergency.

    No one was hurt.

    Some travelers posted about the evacuation on Twitter, with one woman adding, “Good thing it’s nice out.”

    Further details were not immediately released.

