Dean DeLisle recorded a short video during the evacuation Saturday at the San Diego International Airport.

Food burned inside a microwave in a break room at the San Diego International Airport prompted evacuations at Terminal 1 Saturday, fire officials confirmed.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said the microwave mishap happened around 1:30 p.m. and led officials to evacuate travelers from the terminal in case of a fire emergency.

No one was hurt.

Some travelers posted about the evacuation on Twitter, with one woman adding, “Good thing it’s nice out.”

Further details were not immediately released.