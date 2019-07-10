San Diego Takes Step to Linking Airport to Public Transit

An agreement has been signed for the possible redevelopment of the Naval Base Point Loma Old Town Complex, public officials announced Wednesday.

"Today is a very important step forward in our effort to finally make it easier to get to the airport by using public transport," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

This agreement is a step toward creating a framework for the U.S. Navy, SANDAG and public officials to look into building a transportation hub, Faulconer said.

The Old Town Complex, used to manufacture aircraft in World War II, is located approximately 2.5 miles from downtown San Diego and 3.6 miles to San Diego International Airport's Terminal 2.

The Navy needs to redevelop the OTC site for NAVWAR and other tenants and if it benefits the region with its transportation needs, that is a wonderful opportunity said U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Edelson.

The main tenant is Naval Information Warfare Command known as NAVWAR with about 5,000 people on the 70-acre site.

"We want to put something on the street that benefits the Navy and if at the same time, we can benefit the transportation infrastructure of the whole area, that is fantastic," Edelson said.

The agreement makes it clear that the Navy will do what it needs to do with the site first and then see if what the Navy needs also fits in with what SANDAG needs, the Navy captain said.

Photo credit: US Navy

The mayor said there is a lot of work ahead but the agreement is a good starting point.

