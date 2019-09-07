Vehicle Hit Fire Hydrant at San Diego Airport Causing Water Pressure Problems - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Vehicle Hit Fire Hydrant at San Diego Airport Causing Water Pressure Problems

A 10-foot geyser stalled traffic outside of Terminal 2 and caused water pressure problems throughout the airport on Saturday.

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vehicle Hit Fire Hydrant at San Diego Airport Causing Water Pressure Problems

    An UBER driver hit a fire hydrant outside of Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport on Saturday causing restaurants to close throughout the airport.

    The Terminal 2 East entrance and the arrival lanes on West Harbor Drive were temporarily closed after the driver hit the fire hydrant creating a large water geyser.

    Firefighters could not reach the valves to shut off the water because of the  geyser's force and the debris. Around 12:35 p.m. they were able to shut off the water.

    The incident did not affect flights in and out of the airport, but officials had to  shut down the water which caused all concessions in both Terminal 1 and 2 to close for a short period of time. Concessions in both terminals re-opened around 2:10 p.m., according to San Diego Airport's Twitter. 

    Officials also said they were worried the toilets would lose water pressure due to the incident. They were prepared to bring in emergency portable restrooms. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices