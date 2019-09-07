An UBER driver hit a fire hydrant outside of Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport on Saturday causing restaurants to close throughout the airport.

The Terminal 2 East entrance and the arrival lanes on West Harbor Drive were temporarily closed after the driver hit the fire hydrant creating a large water geyser.

SATURDAY TRAVELERS: The Terminal 2 East entrance on W. Harbor Drive is temporarily closed after a vehicle struck a fire hydant. Use Terminal 1 entrance. ALSO, all concessions in Terminal 2 East are temporarily closed. We apologize for any inconvenience. Stay tuned for updates. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) September 7, 2019

Firefighters could not reach the valves to shut off the water because of the geyser's force and the debris. Around 12:35 p.m. they were able to shut off the water.

The incident did not affect flights in and out of the airport, but officials had to shut down the water which caused all concessions in both Terminal 1 and 2 to close for a short period of time. Concessions in both terminals re-opened around 2:10 p.m., according to San Diego Airport's Twitter.

UPDATE: As of 2:10 p.m. all water service in both terminals has been restored. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) September 7, 2019

Officials also said they were worried the toilets would lose water pressure due to the incident. They were prepared to bring in emergency portable restrooms.

No other information was available.

