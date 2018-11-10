San Diegans Celebrate Veterans Day with Parade, Salute to Service

The annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade on Saturday kicked off a weekend-long celebration of the men and women who proudly served our country.

Generations of service members have entered the service in San Diego or have been based here and supporters from all walks of life came out to celebrate.

All branches of the military, as well as civilians big and small, all took part in the parade. For some, such as Pearl Harbor survivor, Stuart Hedley, this wasn't their first parade.

He is just one of many generations of service members at the parade. For many, it was a moving experience almost beyond words.

"This is ... I get emotional every time I come to one of these," Vietnam veteran Mark Burach said, choking back tears. Even so, Veterans Day celebration in San Diego seems to stand out.

"This is unbelievable," he said. "This is our first Veterans Day here. We just moved here and I've never seen anything like this before."

Part of the celebration was aboard the USS Midway Museum with NBC 7's eight annual "Salute to Service." More than 4,000 veterans came aboard the ship, as well as others, for free entertainment and festivities.

One of the highlights for many was signing NBC 7's "Thank You," which is going to be shipped Monday to an operation based in Afghanistan.

The entire day was a special one, with gratitude and respect.