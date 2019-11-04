3 Tons of Prescription Drugs Surrendered at DEA Take Back Day

San Diego County residents turned in more than 6,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs at the DEA’s annual Prescription Drug Take Back event this weekend.

Every year since 2010, the DEA has invited people to dispose expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at designated locations across the country, no questions asked.

Last Saturday, San Diegans turned in 6,394 pounds of prescription drugs, and residents of Imperial County added another 438 pounds. Those amounts contributed to more than 882,000 pounds – nearly 442 tons -- of prescription drugs surrendered across the country.

Local law enforcement agencies also gave the DEA nearly 2,000 pounds of prescription drugs collected in drop boxes and at other similar events in the last six months.

The Oct. 26 event was also the first San Diego-area take back event in which the DEA took in unwanted vaping devices and cartridges.

Anyone who missed the event can still donate unwanted drugs and vaping products at various collection sites across the county, which can be found here.

The DEA’s next Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for April 25, 2020.

In 2018, 246 people died from accidental overdoses on prescription drugs,according to the San Diego County’s annual Prescription Drug Abuse Report Card. Of those 246 deaths, 210 (85%) were caused by prescription opioids.