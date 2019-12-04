Salvation Army Pulls 19 Bell Ringers Due To Storm

Salvation Army bell ringers had to be pulled from raising money due to the rain. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

Heavy rain put a damper on the efforts of an East County charity. Outside a Target store, the sound of bells ringing were replaced by the sound of steady rain.

The Salvation Army decided to pull their bell ringers at 19 retail locations because of the wet conditions Wednesday.

"We had to close up shop because the rain it's just not fun to be out in front of a grocery store, especially if there's no cover," Cpt. Sean Kelsey, of the Salvation Army El Cajon Corps, said.

Kelsey and his wife run the east county Salvation Army, which just opened a new large center last month.

And those bell-ringers with red donation kettles outside popular stores play a crucial role in gathering donations from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

"Actually, this year, there are six fewer days than we had last year, so we're already behind," said Kelsey.

Losing another day hurts the organization that keeps all the money raised here in East County to provide: food, blankets, hand warmers, gloves, and even toys.

"That's why we're here, the Salvation Army our doors are always open for those that are finding themselves on the streets," said Kelsey.

And he is looking forward to a dry day Thursday so that his bell ringers can once again be out collecting for people in need.