The United States Navy has launched an investigation into how a sailor aboard USS Carl Vinson (CV 70) was struck by an aircraft in-tow aboard the ship’s flight deck.

The sailor, who was not named, was transported via helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with non-life threatening injuries after the accident aboard the aircraft carrier around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Navy Commander Steve Fiebing.

The Navy on Saturday said he was in stable condition.

USS Carl Vinson was conducting what is called a Sustainment Training Exercise, or SUSTEX, off the coast of Southern California at the time of the incident.

USS Carl Vinson Returns to San Diego

The USS Carl Vinson Strike Group is set to return home to San Diego Friday morning. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published Friday, June 23, 2017)

The training session allows all elements of a CSG to regroup in order to maintain their efficiency ahead of a future deployment, Fiebing said.

The U.S. Navy recently concluded investigations into its operations after two fatal collisions in the Pacific — one between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-registered container ship; the second between the destroyer USS McCain and a Liberian oil tanker.

Seventeen American sailors were killed in the two accidents that the Navy deemed "avoidable" in a report released Wednesday.

USS Carl Vinson is home-ported at Coronado’s Naval Air Station North Island.