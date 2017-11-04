The United States Navy has launched an investigation into how a sailor aboard USS Carl Vinson (CV 70) was struck by an aircraft in-tow aboard the ship’s flight deck.
The sailor, who was not named, was transported via helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with non-life threatening injuries after the accident aboard the aircraft carrier around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Navy Commander Steve Fiebing.
The Navy on Saturday said he was in stable condition.
USS Carl Vinson was conducting what is called a Sustainment Training Exercise, or SUSTEX, off the coast of Southern California at the time of the incident.
The training session allows all elements of a CSG to regroup in order to maintain their efficiency ahead of a future deployment, Fiebing said.
The U.S. Navy recently concluded investigations into its operations after two fatal collisions in the Pacific — one between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-registered container ship; the second between the destroyer USS McCain and a Liberian oil tanker.
Seventeen American sailors were killed in the two accidents that the Navy deemed "avoidable" in a report released Wednesday.
USS Carl Vinson is home-ported at Coronado’s Naval Air Station North Island.