Navy Sailor Hit by In-Tow Aircraft Aboard USS Carl Vinson - NBC 7 San Diego
Navy Sailor Hit by In-Tow Aircraft Aboard USS Carl Vinson

USS Carl Vinson was conducting what is called a Sustainment Training Exercise, or SUSTEX, off the coast of Southern California at the time of the incident

By Christina Bravo

    The United States Navy has launched an investigation into how a sailor aboard USS Carl Vinson (CV 70) was struck by an aircraft in-tow aboard the ship’s flight deck.

    The sailor, who was not named, was transported via helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with non-life threatening injuries after the accident aboard the aircraft carrier around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Navy Commander Steve Fiebing.

    The Navy on Saturday said he was in stable condition.

    USS Carl Vinson was conducting what is called a Sustainment Training Exercise, or SUSTEX, off the coast of Southern California at the time of the incident.

    The training session allows all elements of a CSG to regroup in order to maintain their efficiency ahead of a future deployment, Fiebing said. 

    The U.S. Navy recently concluded investigations into its operations after two fatal collisions in the Pacific — one between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-registered container ship; the second between the destroyer USS McCain and a Liberian oil tanker. 

    Seventeen American sailors were killed in the two accidents that the Navy deemed "avoidable" in a report released Wednesday.

    USS Carl Vinson is home-ported at Coronado’s Naval Air Station North Island. 

