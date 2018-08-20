A search has been launched for a missing U.S. Navy sailor who failed to report for duty Sunday morning while his ship was conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific.

USS Lake Erie, homeported in San Diego, was conducting operations with Carrier Strike Group John C. Stennis in the eastern Pacific when the unidentified sailor went missing.

The Navy attempted to locate the sailor aboard the ship but was unsuccessful, prompting the ship to conduct "man overboard" procedures, the Navy said.

Search and rescue operations are being conducted by the strike group's ships and helicopters as well as by U.S. Coast Guard helicopters, including one helicopter based in San Diego.

No other information was available.

