Sailor Injured by Helicopter Rotor Blade at Camp Pendleton in Critical Condition: USMC

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 3:28 PM PST on Feb 23, 2018 | Updated at 9:58 PM PST on Feb 23, 2018

    DVIDS
    A generic photo of a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom aircraft, provided by DVIDS.

    A sailor struck by the blade of a helicopter at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday is in critical condition at an area hospital, the Marine Corps said Friday.

    According to a release, the sailor was injured by a spinning tail rotor blade on a UH-1Y Venom helicopter while the aircraft was on deck.

    The sailor was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to the USMC.

    The Marine Corps is currently investigating the incident and did not provide any further detail.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

