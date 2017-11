A 25-foot sailboat caught on fire Wednesday while two people were aboard the vessel in Mission Bay. (Published 28 minutes ago)

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) pulled the boat ashore and doused it with water to extinguish the flames in Mission Bay Channel, according to SDFD.

Both individuals aboard the watercraft were safely rescued without injuries.