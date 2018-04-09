Saffron Thai Expands to La Jolla

San Diego-based Thai restaurant Saffron Thai is opening a second location in La Jolla. Its original location is in Mission Hills at 3731 India Street.

Saffron Thai’s La Jolla location is scheduled to open June at 1055 Torrey Pines Road.

“I'm thrilled to expand Saffron to La Jolla,” founder Su-Mei Yu said in a statement. “Customers have been asking me for years to add more locations, but I haven't found the right opportunity until now.”

The expansion comes just over a year after Yu teamed up with local hospitality firm Karina’s Group. The firm currently operates several dining establishments including Karina’s Mexican Seafood, Savoie Italian Eatery, and Karina’s Ceviches & More.

Karina’s Group will provide capital, design expertise, and operational knowledge to create the La Jolla Saffron. A former Chipotle, Saffron’s La Jolla location will undergo a renovation lead by David Contreras Curiel of Karina’s Group to reflect the look of the Mission Hills’ Saffron. The finished space will have almost 2,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor seating.

“The new space is large enough to accommodate a good number of guests, but small enough that we can maintain the high quality of the food, service and environment customers expect from us,” said Curiel in a statement.

The new Saffron’s food and drink offerings will be mostly the same as those at the Mission Hills location. The menu will feature salad rolls, Thai grilled chicken, stir fried noodles, curries, soups and salads and new additions like healthy Thai tacos and curry wraps.