Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica, 1st Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Raider Regiment, MARSOC, died April 14, 2019 from injuries sustained when his MRZR tactical vehicle experienced a rollover during a training exercise aboard Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 13.

He was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla where he died the following night.

Braica was deployed twice since he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in July 2010. He is survived by a wife and son.