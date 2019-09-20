SWAT Standoff in City Heights

The San Diego Police Department reported around 1 p.m. that SWAT was responding to the area of 3600 University Avenue in City Heights. (Published 1 minute ago)

The SWAT team responded to the area of City Heights, Friday afternoon.

The San Diego Police Department reported around 1 p.m. that SWAT was responding to the area of 3600 University Avenue in City Heights.

SDPD advised the public to avoid University Ave. from 36th to 38th Street and Cherokee Avenue from between Wightman Street and Polk Avenue.

SDPD said they were attempting to contact an apartment on the 3600 block of University Ave. to take at least one suspect into custody.

No other information was available.

