SWAT Standoff Underway in Ocean Beach

A SWAT standoff was underway at a home near the Ocean Beach Pier Wednesday morning.

The San Diego Police Department said the police activity was due to a homicide but no other details were given.

Police arrived to the area near the intersection of Niagara Avenue and Bacon Street at about 4 a.m.

Several patrol cars lined the streets near popular restaurants that were closed at the time, including the OB Noodle House and Raglan Public House.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.