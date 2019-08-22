Hours-Long SWAT Standoff in Nestor Ends With Suspect's Surrender

A standoff suspect surrendered peacefully to SWAT officers about seven hours after police were called to a hotel near Nestor Thursday.
Police said a man barricaded himself in a SUV outside the E-Z 8 motel on Outer Road in Otay Mesa. He was suspected in an earlier hit-and-run crash in National City.
National City police said a woman who was in the man's car surrendered when officers arrived but the suspect stayed in. Police believed the suspect was armed but have not confirmed that.
At around 12:30 p.m., an officer and K-9 unit were seen walking torward the motel.
The suspect was seen in custody with National City police Department officers just after 4 p.m.
No other information was available.
