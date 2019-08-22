Hours-Long SWAT Standoff in Nestor Ends With Suspect's Surrender - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Hours-Long SWAT Standoff in Nestor Ends With Suspect's Surrender

By Christina Bravo

Published Aug 22, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Updated 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hours-Long SWAT Standoff in Nestor Ends With Suspect's Surrender

    NBC 7's Joe Little was reporting live when SWAT officers took the suspect into custody. (Published 4 hours ago)

    A standoff suspect surrendered peacefully to SWAT officers about seven hours after police were called to a hotel near Nestor Thursday. 

    Police said a man barricaded himself in a SUV outside the E-Z 8 motel on Outer Road in Otay Mesa. He was suspected in an earlier hit-and-run crash in National City. 

    National City police said a woman who was in the man's car surrendered when officers arrived but the suspect stayed in. Police believed the suspect was armed but have not confirmed that.

    At around 12:30 p.m., an officer and K-9 unit were seen walking torward the motel.

    The suspect was seen in custody with National City police Department officers just after 4 p.m.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices