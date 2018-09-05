A SWAT standoff in Fallbrook involving a burglary suspect who attempted to run over San Diego sheriff's deputies with a car came to an end Wednesday morning, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies were first called to Valley View Mobilehome Park on Alturas Road, west of S. Mission Road, at about 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a burglary.

When they arrived, the person suspected in the burglary attempted to hit SDSO deputies with a car, SDSO said. He then barricaded himself inside one of the trailers and refused to come out.

A SWAT team was called just before 3 a.m. The team attempted to negotiate with the suspect and used rubber bullets in an attempt to get the man out of the home, but he refused.

At one point, the suspect poked his head out of a window and began yelling at deputies. He dangled what appeared to be a match from the window, footage of the scene showed.

The SWAT team then sent a K-9 unit into the trailer.

Three women and two dogs exited the home and one of the women was placed in the back of a patrol car. It was not clear if she was arrested.

The man remained inside.

More than five hours after the police were called, deputies used a chemical agent commonly known as tear gas to bring the suspect out of the home

The man was taken into custody. It was not immediately clear what charges he would be facing.

No other information was available.

