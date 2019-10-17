SWAT Standoff in Point Loma: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
SWAT Standoff in Point Loma: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    NBC 7's Alexis Rivas is live on the scene in Point Loma. (Published 48 minutes ago)

    A SWAT standoff emerged in Point Loma after a man fired a weapon and refused to surrender. Police have not fired any shots in return.

    The man would not surrender when police responded to a domestic violence call at the man's house earlier this evening, SDPD said. 

    The man told police he had weapons and then fired at least one shot.

    No police officers have been hit or injured as of 7:45 p.m.

    Police were seen moving cars and pedestrians away from the area and setting up a command post on Caminito Pescado, near the intersection of Sea Colony Court and Voltaire Street.

    A large armored vehicle called a BearCat was seen racing toward the scene.

    No other information was available.

