Man Barricaded Self Inside Apartment, Briefly Triggering SWAT Standoff

A man barricaded himself inside his apartment Saturday afternoon after a police officer accidentally left a pepper gun there, triggering a brief standoff, police said.

An officer accidentally left a pepper ball gun and a flashlight inside the apartment around 5:45 p.m. at the Riviera Highlands complex in the 4800 block of Diane Avenue.

SWAT officers were called after the man locked himself inside the apartment, SDPD Lt. Brent Williams said.

The situation was resolved peacefully about an hour later when police were able to retrieve the equipment.

Detectives are reviewing the case to see which charges, if any, the man may face, police said.