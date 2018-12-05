SUV, Military Vehicle Collide on I-15

The scene of the crash on I-15 at Rainbow Valley Boulevard on Dec. 5, 2018.

An SUV and a military vehicle collided on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning and one person had to be freed from the SUV by firefighters.

The North County Fire Protection District tweeted a photo from the scene of the accident, which happened just before 6:30 a.m. on northbound I-15 at Rainbow Valley Boulevard.

In the photo, it appears a mid-sized SUV collided with the rear end of a military vehicle. The front end of the SUV was mangled in the crash. Fire officials said there were four patients, and one had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The North County Fire Protection District said 14 firefighters and CHP officers worked the scene of the collision. Motorists were advised to take an alternate route.

Details of how the crash transpired have not yet been released.