SUV Crashes into 99 Cents Only Store in Mira Mesa

Employees at a Mira Mesa discount store were left with quite a mess after a SUV crashed into the front of their store Tuesday evening.

San Diego police responded to the scene at the 99 Cents Only Store in a shopping center off Camino Ruiz at around 4:51 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time but no one was injured, according to the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department paramedics also responded ot the scene.

There is no word on whether or not the crash will affect the store's availability beyond Tuesday.

No other information was available.

