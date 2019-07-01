SUHSD Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations Against Kevin Beiser - NBC 7 San Diego
SUHSD Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations Against Kevin Beiser

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 29 minutes ago

    The Sweetwater Union High School District (SUHSD) has hired an outside firm to investigate sexual assault allegations against district teacher and San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) board member Kevin Beiser, Voice of San Diego reports.

    Four men came forward with allegations against Beiser in March. One of the men, a former political consultant to Beiser, filed a lawsuit accusing Beiser of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

    SUHSD investigators began interviewing the accusers last week, according to VOSD. None of the accusations involve inappropriate behavior with students or minors, only men Beiser allegedly met through campaigns or social circles.

    Beiser teaches math at Castle Park Middle School in Chula Vista.

    SDUSD Board Trustee Plans to Fight Misconduct Allegations in Court

    The SDUSD said it is not investigating the accusations because launching an investigation would not be appropriate since Beiser is an elected official.

    NBC 7 has reached out to Besier and the SUHSD for comment but has not heard back.

