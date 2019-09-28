MAST Investigating String of Arson in Point Loma Heights Area - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

MAST Investigating String of Arson in Point Loma Heights Area

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    String of Arson in Point Loma Area

    The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating a series of fires set in the Point Loma Heights area Saturday morning all within a few blocks of each other. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more details. (Published 2 hours ago)

    The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) is investigating a series of fires set in the Point Loma Heights area Saturday morning all within a few blocks of each other.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said a total of three fires were set at about 2-4 a.m. near some homes.

    At one home a small fire was lit in the backyard behind some landscaping, confirmed SDFD.

    No one was injured, and all three fires were quickly put out.

    SDFD said the fires seemed suspicious and called MAST to investigate.

    Officials have no suspect at this time.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices