Freeway Shooting Victim Says Shooter Smiled, Made Gun Motion

The driver who was shot at while driving along Interstate 8 spoke with NBC 7 in an exclusive interview about the terrifying incident. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published 3 hours ago)

The La Mesa man who, along with his wife, was shot in an apparent road rage incident on the freeway Monday night shared his account of the attack, and a message for drivers with NBC 7.

The victim, who wants to be identified only as J.O., says he was driving east in Interstate 8 lanes towards State Route 125 and moved over to stay on I-8. He said he did not cut off the suspect, but the suspect came up behind him driving very fast.

“He kind of did a motion with his hand, like pretending he has a weapon. I’m looking at him, but it’s dark so maybe the weapon was there, I just didn’t see it.” J.O. said.

Seconds later, he heard gunshots.

“Everything happened so fast. I’m like, is this for real? Is this happening right now?” he said.

J.O. pulled to the shoulder of the Interstate and asked his wife if she was OK.

“She was very nervous. She said ‘I think I got hit.’ I asked her where. She said ‘my legs.’ Calm down, let me call 911,” J.O. said.

He called 911 but couldn’t give his location to the dispatcher.

“I was so nervous, and it was dark. I didn’t even know where I was. I felt like it was a bad dream, like I wanted to wake up, but unfortunately, it was real life,” he said.

J.O. drove to the next exit and found a gas station. He said that’s where he realized he too had been shot in his leg. His wife was screaming.

“I told her to calm down, we’re going to be OK. Help is on the way,” he said. Law enforcement arrived within a couple of minutes.

J.O. was shot once in the leg. His wife was shot three times, once in each leg, and once in the mid-section. She is still recovering at Sharp Memorial in Kearny Mesa.

J.O says he immediately thought of his two children.

“Thank God they were not here with me that night. Most of the bullets were in the back,” he said. He also wishes his wife had not been with him that night.

“She took most of the hits, it happened on her side. I wish I was just by myself,” J.O. said. He also wishes he did something differently so as not to annoy the driver.

For anyone who find themselves in the crosshairs of an aggressive, angry driver, J.O. offered some advice.

“You never know who you’re dealing with. You just never know. I never realized this would happen to me,” J.O said. “Just get out of the way, let the guy do whatever they want to do.”

J. O. is hoping someone saw something on I-8 at SR-125 Monday night that might help in the investigation.

“I hope he gets caught and hopefully he gets to pay the consequences. You don’t just shoot someone, you don’t have any reason to do that.”

Anyone with information can call the California Highway Patrol at their non-emergency number (800) TELL-CHP or (800) 835-5247.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.