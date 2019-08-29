SDPD Announces Arrest in Car Vandalism Crimes in Bankers Hill, Gaslamp

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with a string of vehicle vandalism crimes in Bankers Hill and the Gaslamp District, police announced Thursday.

The San Diego Police Department said Alexander Galarza was arrested on Monday and charged with several counts of felony vandalism.

Police say on Aug. 25 at 11:20 p.m., Galarza used a pole to smash the windows of 10 cars parked near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fir Street in Bankers Hill.

Front and rear windows were attacked with damage ranging from large cracks to being completely smashed through.

Police Search for Suspect After Cars Vandalized in Bankers Hill

Police are looking for the suspect who smashed parked cars in Bankers Hill. NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe has more. (Published Monday, Aug. 26, 2019)

Police say Galarza vandalized 11 more parked vehicles the next evening near Petco Park. Galarza is accused of jumping on top of the cars and using his feet to smash the windows.

Several witnesses saw Galarza in the act and called 911, SDPD said. He was arrested at the scene.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man in his 30s with curly hair and a beard.

No other information was available.

